Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $16.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %
LBPH stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $200.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,611,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
