Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $16.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %

LBPH stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $200.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,611,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

