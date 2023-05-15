Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 551,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 110,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,306. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

