Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. Research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 727,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

