Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Carvana Stock Up 10.3 %

CVNA stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,557,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,357,742. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,271.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

