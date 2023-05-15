Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.45

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 1471909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

