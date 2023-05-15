Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after buying an additional 312,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $210.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

