Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cathay Financial Stock Performance
CHYFF opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Cathay Financial has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $14.63.
