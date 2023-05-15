Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. 2,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Articles

