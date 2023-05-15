Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVAT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 386,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,854. Cavitation Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

