CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0632 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $50.95 million and $6.47 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,229.68 or 0.99941573 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0623471 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,104,512.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

