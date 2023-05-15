Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 69,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

CLRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 43,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.18. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.