Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $335,881.25 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,565,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

