Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) SVP Purchases $130,500.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) SVP Matt Aboud purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CENX stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $705.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

