CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

CF opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.