CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of CGI worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NYSE:GIB traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.89. 38,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $103.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

