Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.51. 159,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,027. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

