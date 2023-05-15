Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $256,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chemed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $547.66. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.00. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

