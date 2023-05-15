Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.91. 1,022,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,353. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

