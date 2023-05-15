Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 583.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $60,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $149.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

