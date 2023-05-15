Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.2 %
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 112,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,384. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $130.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.