Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 112,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,384. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $130.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -72.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

