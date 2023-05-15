Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,309 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

