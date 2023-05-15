Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in AbbVie by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

