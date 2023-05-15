Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $227.34 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.70 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.98. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

