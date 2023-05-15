Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 9,407 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

