Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.