Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after buying an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 2,769,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,013,000 after buying an additional 2,618,222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.53 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

