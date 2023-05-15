Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.