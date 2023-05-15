Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

