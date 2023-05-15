Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

DFIC stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

