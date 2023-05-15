Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after buying an additional 3,898,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,030,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 345,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS DFIC opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.