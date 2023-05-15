Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

