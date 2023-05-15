Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,824,000 after buying an additional 460,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 260,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $72.80 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $73.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

