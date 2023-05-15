Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $80.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $764.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.