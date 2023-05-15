Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88.

