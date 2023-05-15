Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,532 shares of company stock worth $15,889,581. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. 435,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

