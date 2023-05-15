Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Gap Down to $142.73

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.73, but opened at $139.81. Chord Energy shares last traded at $139.91, with a volume of 40,390 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

