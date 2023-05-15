Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 372,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. 50,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.16.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
