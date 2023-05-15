Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.20

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 12018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,207 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,359,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,738,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 809,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

