Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 689,096 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 406.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,096 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.36 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

