Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 326,684 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7,902.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,684 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $84.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.