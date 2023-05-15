Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,728 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

