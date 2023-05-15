Cibc World Markets Corp Has $27.98 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,330 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $276.09 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.