Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 313.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,576 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

