Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 23,055 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $36,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $210.03 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

