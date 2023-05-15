Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,701 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $46,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4,761.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 569,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,715,000 after buying an additional 106,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $5,302,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $359.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

