Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

