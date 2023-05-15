Citigroup Raises ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $19.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,017,643.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock valued at $28,381,695 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

