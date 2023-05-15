Citigroup Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.