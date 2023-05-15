CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,600 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,033,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.7 days.

CHKGF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

CHKGF remained flat at $5.93 during trading hours on Monday. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

