Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLINR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 380,547 shares in the last quarter.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLINR remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

